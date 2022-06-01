In her criticism of my Sunday column, “The real rot”, Leader of the House Camille Robinson-Regis says I “must tell the people” what I did as “a senior member of the Cabinet to stem the rot”, and concludes, “you cannot absolve yourself from culpability” or “wash your hands from your involvement”.
I am seeking to do no such thing. There is no need. I am proud to tell the people I was a member of the Cabinet that, out of the Sabga report, laid five bills in the House of Representatives between November and December 1999: (1) the Children’s Authority Bill (2) the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Homes and Nurseries Bill (3) the Miscellaneous Provisions (Children) Bill, (4) the Adoption of Children Bill and (5) the Children (Amendment) Bill.
The bills were debated in both chambers between September and October 2000 and all were approved, all parliamentarians, PNM, UNC and independents, voting in favour. I left government in 2001.
As I concluded last Sunday in my column, if “over two decades after the 1997 Sabga report and the body of legislation it inspired, the 2021 Judith Jones report reveals nothing has changed, the real rot is at the top”.