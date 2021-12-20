The safe zone policy of this Government to address the Covid-19 pandemic clearly demonstrates how inept, reckless and devoid of ideas this Government really is. That policy is the greatest subterfuge that this Government has played on an unsuspecting population which is beleaguered by the daily threat of the virus and its consequences, the restrictive measures under which it is suffering and the curtailing of the rights and freedoms for about two years and counting. It is the stress from this whole situation that has allowed the Government to forward the myth of the safe zone policy and acquire buy-in from some sections of the populace that is looking for any solution that would give them hope that this pandemic will end.
Are the Safe Zones really safe? No right thinking person could accept this. The vaccination card cannot verify the Covid-19 status of anyone. The recent debacle of an Omicron positive person entering our country and the fact that a vaccinated person can still contract Covid-19 gives the lie to the Safe Zone concept. If that Omicron positive person was missed, she would most likely have entered some safe zones undetected then chaos would result. Of course the unvaccinated would be blamed. Is this the best solution to be offered? I find it amazing that intelligent people in the business community support this initiative. It must be their business survival instinct at work. I refuse to believe that they are a bunch of dunces.
This Government must take full responsibility for their reckless action in allowing people to enter the country who were in possession of a vaccination card without any real checks and balances in place. By their own admission they knew the risks of this action before the borders were opened, yet they did it. The Delta variant was identified very early in some of the vaccinated passengers who returned and knowing the behaviour of people who return from foreign countries especially those who could not return for a long time they should have done something to mitigate. They announced that the Omicron strain would soon hit our country yet every day hundreds of so-called vaccinated people enter the country for the Christmas and the only requirement, a negative result from a PCR test which at best is unreliable, 72 hours before entry and they are let loose on the population. Is it any wonder that the infection rate continues to increase? There is a saying: “sow the wind, reap the whirlwind”.
The Government is now trying to force people to vaccinate by refusing your right to live by earning a salary if you do not comply. This is a clear violation of the Industrial Relations Act and the rule of law and they are now trying to circumvent this by attempting to enact a law which will violate the Industrial agreements of workers and their rights. That will be unlawful and unjust and will surely end in the courts. This is a sad day for our country. This Government is bereft of ideas to deal with this pandemic. Heaven help us!