Rowley keeping ship of state afloat

I feel it necessary to record my experience, as there are so many negatives coming out of Covid-19.
I recently returned to Trinidad after an extended stay in the US when the borders were suddenly closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We were tested upon our arrival and about 60 of us were taken for a seven-day mandatory quarantine at the Home of Football, Couva. We were also required to self-quarantine at home for a further period of seven days.
My fears of shabby treatment and uncaring personnel were quickly allayed when I entered the facility that would be home for the next seven days. I was pleasantly surprised at the clean, spacious facility and the beautifully kept surroundings.
Each of us was assigned a well-furnished, self-contained room which ensured that we remained separated for the duration of our stay. We were given well-prepared, balanced and healthy meals in a timely manner. The staff was courteous and friendly throughout our stay, and in no way made us feel inferior.
All Covid-19 restrictions were observed, as we only left our rooms to collect our meals. We were required to return immediately to our rooms to enjoy our fare.
It was truly a “home away from home” and in many instances felt like a well-deserved holiday. The only down side, of course, was that we could not mingle because of the nature of the pandemic, and the uncertainty which prevailed. In spite of this, many of us were able to forge good relationships and promised to keep in touch.
Finally, I want to salute my Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley for the strong leadership qualities displayed, particularly in this present challenging environment. He took the hard decisions necessary and ensured that all members of his team maintained a united front.
His leadership allayed fears and kept the “ship of state” afloat as we ride these rough waters together.
Toddy Chin
Chaguanas