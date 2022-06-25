Attorney General (AG) Reginald Armour, SC, continues with his silence while the whole of Trinidad and Tobago is questioning why. He has been caught up with conflicts over a Miami court disqualifying him from a case as the plaintiff for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for about a month now.
The Miami court order stated that after hearing arguments and all the submissions, “the Court finds that both Attorney General Reginald Armour and Sequor Law are disqualified from continuing to represent Plaintiff Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (RTT) in this case”.
The court said it was undeniable that Armour represented Mr Brian Kuei Tung between January 2003 and January 2008 in criminal proceedings in T&T, on charges arising from the alleged fraud and corruption in the construction of Piarco International Airport.
He seemed to believe he was a junior counsel in this case and gave evidence stating as much. By his recent media release in all the major newspapers, he insisted he didn’t lie on his affidavit; he just did not recall everything. This, in my humble view, is a feeble attempt to explain away the obvious.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley always said he would deal with any issues in his Cabinet or Government swiftly and fairly, without fear or favour, where I recall his famous words that the “buck stops with me”, so therefore, we call on him now to remember his own words.
He must act now and ask this newly minted AG to step down and clear the air fully, so that we are not caught up in another embarrassing situation with his Government in representing the people of T&T, both locally and internationally in the United States.
Under the leadership of Dr Rowley we have seen the following:
• a collapse of roadways and our basic infrastructure
• the highest rate of crime seen in the last five years, and an increase in the murder rate that is frightening
• high food prices, including a 33-per cent increase in flour
• increase in fuel prices four times
• another resignation of the chairman of the commission of enquiry into the death of the Paria divers
• wage negotiations collapse with the unions
• abuse at children’s homes across the country, with an alleged paedophile ring existing in T&T with top officials
• Foster Cummings’ alleged corruption allegations.
How much more can we take of this failing Government under Dr Rowley’s leadership before we say enough is enough?
PM, act now before it is too late!
Neil Gosine
former NP chairman
Port of Spain