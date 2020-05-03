IT has now become incumbent upon Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, to address the nation on the ongoing furore surrounding the shipment of petroleum products to a particular location, namely Aruba, which shipment, according to reports, was then diverted to be consumed by another nation, Venezuela.
Given the ongoing sanctions imposed by the US government in its attempt to replace President Nicolas Maduro with Juan Guaidó - whom the US has recognised as the lawful leader and by extension also imposes sanctions on those who defy the original sanctions, including third parties - the nation needs to know what is the prospective fate of our country, should the allegations swirling around the shipment, from one country to another, prove to have merit.
Given the fact that the Prime Minister has categorically denied knowledge of any such shipment in the Parliament earlier this week, contrary to his Energy Ministerindicating that he has knowledge of such a transaction taking place, according to newspaper reports, there is greter cause for concern.
It didn’t have to take a letter from an Opposition Member of Parliament to the US Ambassador to ask for assistance seeking clarity on the matter.
The ambassador would have long been briefed on the said shipment, if in fact it did take place. With all the intelligence afforded state representatives in foreign countries that seek the interest of the US, the ambassador would have been briefed, even before vice president Delcy Rodriguez held court with our PM amid the country’s closed borders.
Our nation is expressing concerns whether sanctions would impact the nation in general, or individuals in particular, should the US find merit in the allegations,
A few years ago Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding felt the wrath of America, when he refused to cooperate with the US in the extradition of a drug lord.
And in Guyana, several years ago, its foreign minister had his American visa cancelled, following charges of extra-judicial killings.
He was among several high ranking officials who were censured by the US government.
And only a few weeks ago, there was a bounty placed on the head of Venezuela’s president Nicholas Maduro, on several charges including drug smuggling.
Could Trinidad and Tobago face sanctions as a result of transgressions of a reckless government as a nation, or should sanctions be imposed on those who are responsible directly, either by acts of omission or commission or are guilty by complicity?
Our nation awaits you, Mr Prime Minister. Tell us the truth.
Robert Ramsamooj
Lange Park