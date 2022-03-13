Rowley out of touch with state of Judiciary

On the issue raised by the Prime Minister (PM) on the slow delivery of justice.
The PM boasted that his Government has pumped millions of dollars into the Judiciary.
The PM should know that money doesn’t change the situation as since the pandemic was declared in 2020 and the courts were shut down physically and went virtually via court appearances and even for filings, it has also been virtually a nightmare.
The PM is a bit out of touch with what’s going on as there are a lack of magistrates and retired magistrates were brought back and many of them are handling more than one case and matters become delayed. There is a need for more magistrates as this would assist with speeding up matters.
We are still awaiting the creating of the new courts that his Government promised and the fact nothing has been done in his seven years with the creating of these new courts then his administration has also contributed to the slow delivery of justice.
Further to that while the pm complains the virtual nightmare continues as connectivity is a problem as lawyers have to deal with the issues of clients not having access to internet connection as due to clients can’t come to lawyers offices due to Covid-19 fears. The Government needs to fix these problems.
Another issue is that the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) office is grossly understaffed. Many times lawyers have to hear there’s no state attorney appointed to deal with criminal matters and there are delays in even just getting the matter started. The Prime Minister needs to look into that and assess that problem immediately. I am sure there are many lawyers that want to work for the State to ensure justice is delivered.
Yet another problem is the ttps. Many times police fail to come to court, fail to have files prepared properly and sent to the DPP’s office and also many officers fail to do their jobs and cases are prolonged. Maybe the PM should get the acting Commissioner of Police to get his officers to do their jobs better and maybe matters will be dealt with better and even quicker.
Also, even though the creation of the public defenders has been done, the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority needs to continue to appoint lawyers to assist persons and this will help the delivery of justice. The one problem with the Legal Aid authority is that they don’t pay lawyers on time and this causes many to be hesitant to take on matters.
Might I recommend to the PM instead of complaining maybe he should lead the charge to fix the problem and ensure that the Judiciary can deliver justice quicker.
Brian Baig
Attorney-at-law