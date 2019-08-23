I am paying close attention as a firestorm of public servant outrage appears to be developing following statements made by the Prime Minister. Dr Keith Rowley, in his usual “tell it like it is” style, stated that many public servants, “produce absolutely nothing when the day comes”. It is this comment on the productivity of the public service and its employees which I wish to focus on.
Despite the good work ethic of many in the public service and poor productivity of others, the average citizen has a less-than-complimentary opinion of the work that goes on there. Scanning social media on a daily basis will produce numerous complaints about poor service, cashiers “closed”, work halted because someone took a day off and the service is replete with stories of files on desks for months awaiting a signature. With the public complaining daily regarding the pace of progress and productivity in the service, is it unfair to criticise Dr Rowley for his comments that we as citizens echo and know to be true?