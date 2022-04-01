Now that Dr Keith Rowley has decided to throw his hat in the ring for yet another term as political leader of the PNM in the party’s upcoming internal elections, and possibly reconsider his decision not to run for a third term as prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, which he enunciated soon after his 2020 election victory, I would like to support any of these decisions and endorse his candidacy.
It was Keith Rowley himself who saved the PNM and our country at large from the jaws of corruption and mismanagement when, as a frontline Cabinet minister, at the risk of his own political demise, remaining loyal to his oath of office, he chose to stand up firmly against his own party in government, which he felt had mislaid its moral compass surrounding the many controversies subsuming the administration at the time.
In doing so, he served all the people of T&T without fear or favour, malice or ill will, and did so to the best of his ability as he took a principled stand for what was right, as only a brave and aggressive Keith Rowley could have done. He carefully explained at the time that he was not seeking to destroy the party, but merely breaking the mould, as it were, in order to reshape it and present it afresh to a disillusioned electorate.
Thus, when he was appointed political leader after the PNM’s eventual defeat in the 2010 snap general election, and subsequently became opposition leader, he chose as the party’s rebuilding theme “Resurgence to Renewal”.
Furthermore, the formidable task of rebuilding the party was carried out by way of wide-ranging constitutional reform, at his behest to the party’s constitution which introduced, among other changes, the one-man-one-vote system in the national executive internal party elections, the removal of the veto power of the political leader as head of the screening committee, and the discontinuance of the symbolic balisier tie as the party’s formal legislative wear in our nation’s Parliament.
Thus, along with other reforms, the PNM was in a state of readiness to face the September 7, 2015, general election in a very strategic and meaningful way, with renewed confidence, thrust, vigour and vitality, and has since won its second term under his astute leadership.
In addition, he is a man with a proven track record of service, competence, performance, decency, accountability, integrity and morality in public affairs. A politician who has gone through fire and brimstone at the hands of his detractors; thoroughly investigated and cleared of any wrongdoing by the Integrity Commission of Trinidad and Tobago.
A man who is always forthright and honest in his opinions, and not one to deceive and fool people in order to win their favour. An intellectual and now statesman who has the capacity and experience to take the PNM forward in a holistic and healthy manner, and Trinidad and Tobago in particular, from the brink of the Covid-19 pandemic disaster back to a position of calmness, stability, normalcy and progress once again.
Moreover, he is a man who remains committed to inter-racial solidarity which is reinforced in the operating philosophy of the party he proudly leads. Therefore, the PNM and Trinidad and Tobago truly needs a leader like Rowley who is deserving of the trust of the PNM membership, supporters and the general public. As demonstrated, he can be relied upon to put national goals above narrow party interest and personal gains, he has a clear vision of how to continue the modernisation of the PNM and to make Trinidad and Tobago a developed and prosperous nation.
He is caring, listens to the people and understands their needs and aspirations. He is a leader who will do what it takes to continue to unite the nation, fight corruption, create wealth and foster the development of all citizens, regardless of race, colour, class, creed, religious or political persuasion.
Rishi Lakhan