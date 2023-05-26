Rowley took responsible approach to PC ruling

SAY what you want about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, he has handled the ruling of the Privy Council on the local government issue as a responsible leader should. As Prime Minister, he took a responsible approach to the decision of the Privy Council, setting in motion all the necessary action to correct the fault and prepare the country for an election.

Dr Rowley appeared to be calm and unconcerned about the din created by Opposition forces. He did not rush into naming a date for the local government election as the Opposition demanded, but followed existing laws announcing that the poll will be taken within a 90-day window.

I truly believe that rushing to satisfy Opposition demands would have created more problems. Therefore, Dr Rowley’s approach was the right way to go. If there was a crisis, he did not let it overwhelm him. He handled it with deliberate action as observed in his parliamentary statement on Wednesday.

Indeed, I don’t for one moment believe that Dr Rowley, as Prime Minister, had any intention of denying the people of Trinidad and Tobago the right to vote. That, to me, was an extreme position assigned to the Prime Minister, and by extension the People’s National Movement (PNM), by an Opposition eager to get into office. The PNM did not harbour dictatorial tendencies in 1971 when they controlled all 36 seats in Parliament or when they had a special majority in 1981.

The Prime Minister had steadied the ship during the Covid-19 pandemic. His Government has taken a responsible position in managing the economy, far better than some other countries. And he has maintained the safety net for the poor and vulnerable. So far, all Government employees and pensioners are receiving their wages and allowances on time. Supermarket shelves are not empty. And roadside stalls are filled with vegetables and fruits of all types.

This is not a country on the brink of collapse as some would have us believe. Yes, there are challenges, with crime being the major one. And these are being addressed. We are still in safe hands!

Harry Partap

Tableland

All fall down

A friend messaged me a couple of days ago to say that her doctor had put her on anti-anxiety meds and it makes her feel so exhausted. It reminded me that after I got Covid, I had experienced a quickness to exhaustion myself, a general fogginess and a funk. I deduced that I might be carrying the symptoms being associated with long Covid and my biggest concern was whether it might turn out to be a forever condition or if it would pass completely or at least, be reduced.

Police and the people

While the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) community outreach town meetings have been useful in bringing law enforcement and the law-abiding together for face-to-face dialogue on how to secure individuals and community, the gap to be filled remains that which exists between people’s complaints and effective organisational action to remedy those complaints to the benefit of the public.

CCJ a worthy institution

THE United States Supreme Court with its justices appointed for life is being portrayed as a divided group of jurists making them the butt of jokes worldwide.

These justices may very well focus without any bias on significant matters related to interpreting the law, on how a law should be applied or even its relevance in some instances.

Common sense and the Holness administration

First, the good part.

The Andrew Holness Administration, especially under Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke must be congratulated for taking on the vexed subject of public sector compensation reform and bringing it, so far, to a reasonable end. Successive administrations throughout the years have kicked this proverbial can down the road.

Happy Indian Arrival Day to all of T&T

On May 30, Trinidad and Tobago will be celebrating the occasion of Indian Arrival Day. According to Nalis, Indian Arrival Day commemorates the arrival of the first Indian indentured labourers from India to Trinidad in May 1845, on the Fatel Razack. The Fatel Razack brought not only a new labour force to assist in the economic development of Trinidad but also a new people and culture.