...Rubbing salt in wound

The article by Dr Winford James, entitled “The Shame of my name” (Sunday Guardian, May 1, 2022) was recently drawn to my attention. Even though Dr James subsequently apologised for its content, I think that his apology rubs salt in the wound.
I believe that the article should never have been published since it is totally disrespectful and shows a deep contempt for and ignorance of Sanskrit and Hindi, as well as the naming process among Hindus.
I find that the article was a waste of precious columns in a newspaper, which should always seek to focus on what uplifts and constructively engages the mind of the young.
It required a feat of endurance for me to read this article to the end.
I was ashamed to hover over the foolishness that it contained. It was largely a parody of scholarship and a grotesquerie.
I was one of Dr James’s Spanish language lecturers at The UWI, St Augustine. Would I encourage my linguistics students to read such nonsense?
Sylvia Moodie-Kublalsingh (Dr)
founding member
of Hindi Nidhi,
former director of Centre for Language Learning, The UWI,
St Augustine