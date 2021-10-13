 
You ask me to wear a mask for my safety. It’s annoying, but I comply. You ask me to wear a mask in the car with my family for my safety. It’s annoying, but I comply. You ask me to stay at home for my safety. It’s annoying, but I comply. You close the beaches for my safety. It’s annoying, but I comply.
I have been a responsible citizen. I expect the same from everybody else because it’s annoying, but we must comply, right? And if we don’t comply, we must face the consequences.
At the community park in Cassleton Gardens, Trincity, there’s a planned football practice held every Tuesday, Thursday and, now, Saturday, from around 5.30 p.m.
It grew from a handful in early August to a large gathering of young adults, with coaches, their parents and, now, spectators.
The authorities have been notified every Tuesday, Thursday and, recently, Saturday since the beginning of August, because even in the earlies, their numbers were more than five.
Team sports have been banned. Gatherings are to be limited. Physical distancing is necessary. Face masks must be worn at all times.
You ask me to comply with the rules, but I have to “allow the people them, nah. We could send the patrol out... it have nothing we could do” when I inform the officers. How many chances does one have before they’re arrested for violating the rules set in place to protect us all?
Sally-Ann Williams
Trincity

