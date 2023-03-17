Your columnist ­Martin Daly, in his piece “The unease of doing business” (Sunday Express, March 12), suggested that readers should bombard letters to the editor, detailing their bad experiences.

As a Muslim marriage officer, I had to conduct a Muslim marriage in Sangre Grande. Two days afterwards, I returned to Sangre Grande to register the marriage.

The form was properly filled out, except for the fact that there was a demand for the five parties to the marriage—the bride, the groom, the two witness and myself—to provide their personal telephone numbers.

I was forced to return to Chaguanas to obtain same, with some measure of difficulty.

As a marriage officer, I do not have the authority to solicit the private telephone numbers of the parties involved for public ­consumption.

Two days later, when I again returned with the required telephone numbers, the clerk in charge indicated that it is the first time she has seen the request for telephone numbers.

I enquired of the name of the warden, which was given to me, but a request for his telephone number was bluntly refused.

I conducted a similar marriage in San Fernando in December 2022 and registered the marriage there. No demands for telephone numbers were made.

It seems as though there is no standard practice for the registration of marriages. Perhaps the Ministry of Legal Affairs should look into this matter.

Imaam Iqubal Hydal

Felicity

