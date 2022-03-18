Ryan’s informed, unvarnished opinions

Although the late Prof Selwyn Ryan was best known for his political newspaper columns, it is his sociological books that reflect his true legacy and, most importantly, his informed and unvarnished opinions.
In the columns, he wrote in a more circumspect (and, I suspect, deliberately convoluted) manner, whereas in his books he was both more straightforward and more empirical.
Also, as the following extracts reveal, Ryan was also very much a subversive. With his passing, our society’s greatest loss is a fact-based approach to the many controversial issues that continue to bedevil our nation.
On black-owned business
“Black businessmen who employed a substantial number of black workers also complained that the latter did not treat them with the same ‘fear and respect’ which they showed white employers, even when the latter exploited them... They took greater liberties with time, supplies and the work effort, all of which reduced productivity, profitability, and competitiveness.” (Entrepreneurship in Trinidad and Tobago, p167.)
On poverty and violence
“What determines the level of violence in a society is the way in which its values, its culture, and its institutions predispose its people to respond to poverty. Some societies may have a dominance of values which predispose the mainstream poor to be resigned to their state or to struggle to overcome poverty by thrift and hard work; alternatively, the radical poor many resent their marginal condition and use violence as a strategy to assert their resentment and discontent.” (Winner Takes All, p43.)
On racial bias
“Data collected by the Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER) over the years show that Indo-Trinidadians are always less favourably disposed towards inter-marriage than other elements in the society... some 94 per cent of those who were Afro-Trinidadian or mixed had no objection to their children marrying persons from other ethnic groups. In respect to Indo-Trinidadians, the comparable figures was 65 per cent... Forty-two per cent of the Hindus had objections to their offspring marrying outside their faith, 36 per cent of the Muslims, 28 per cent of the Presbyterians, and 14 per cent of those who were associated with other Christian groupings.” (The Jhandi and the Cross, p85.)
On racial voting
“Six per cent of the Afro-Trinidadians in our sample said they were inclined to vote for the UNC, while nine per cent of the Indo-Trinidadians indicated a preference for the PNM, a net potential gain of three per cent... Of the latter, 50 per cent were Christian, 37 per cent were Muslim, and 13 per cent were Hindus.” (Deadlock, p272.)
On the 1990 coup attempt
“Surveys done by the author showed that 75 per cent of the population felt that the attempt was unwarranted despite the unpopularity of the NAR government. Sixteen per cent claimed otherwise. The difference between Indo-Trinidadians and Afro-Trinidadians on the issue was marginal... There was, however, a significant difference in the way the Muslim community reacted. Only 54 per cent of them condemned the attempt, compared to 74 per cent for the Hindus, 77 per cent for the Anglicans, and 79 per cent for the Catholics.” (Pathways to Power, p209.)
On Laventille
and reparations
“The Laventille problem is an aspect of the problem of the decline of Afro hegemony and the rise and mainstreaming of the Indo community. Indeed, Laventille is a metaphor for much that afflicts the black community... The decay that is evident in Laventille today is symptomatic of the larger and deeper malaise which afflicts the black community... We should not therefore rely on society at large to pull our chestnuts out of the fire. If we do so and rely on society to provide the reparations to which some believe we are entitled, we would continue to underperform.” (Selected Writings, pp210, 214.)
