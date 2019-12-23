It was with a great sense of shock that I read of the passing of fellow journalist David Renwick last Saturday.
A brilliant energy journalist in the Caribbean but yet a most down-to-earth individual, never too high and mighty to take time to have conversation with those writing about lesser subjects than “energy” and “business”.
Some years ago when I published an interview done with Vincent Pereira Jr on his appointment as head of BHP Billiton, Trinidad and Tobago, David made contact and jokingly asked without any rancour: “But Angela how did you scoop me on that interview?”
“David,” I replied, “I have known Nicky Pereira since he was about age four or five years and to this day I call him “Nicky” and I have remained “Auntie Angela”. I went on to explain my meeting with the Pereira family at what used to be Bombshell Bay, Gasparee, while on my first honeymoon and Nicky having been told by his parents, Sheila and Vincent Sr, that this was where most people came for their honeymoon, shouted across the dining room pointing to me and my then spouse “so they are honeymooners.” Needless to say causing lots of laughter that morning.
David was very amused and was happy that I had gotten the story. Both a gentleman and gentle-man if ever there was one. He moved so quietly in the newsroom that you could easily miss that he had been there.
To his family, my deepest sympathy on the loss of your parent.