Safely getting jabs into arms

Sewa International TT (Sewa TT) pays tribute to our non-medical volunteers, and the medical volunteers of the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association.
The Medical Association, together with the associations of nurses, dentists, veterinarians, optometrists and pharmacists have shown their dedication to our country.
Led by Dr Vishi Beharry, these medical volunteers have been serving at every mass vaccination centre in the country, including the NCIC Divali Nagar, over the past three months for free.
Sewa TT volunteers have also dedicated over 12,000 man hours for free in the past month, assisting in the administering of over 30,000 vaccines to date.
We have developed a system that is safe and effective that can get jabs into the arms of thousands of citizens per day, with minimal resources and costs. Sewa TT will make this system available to any group wishing to open a mass vaccination site for free.
We thank and acknowledge the many associations such as the manufacturers, bankers and security that have worked to ensure their members have been vaccinated safely.
Sewa TT also acknowledges the Ministry of Health for the disbursements of these vaccines.
Every day that we vaccinate our citizens is one day less that thousands of persons are at risk of severe suffering, pain and death.
We stand ready to vaccinate the vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with disabilities as a priority when the opportunity arises.
Revan Teelucksingh
president, Sewa International T&T