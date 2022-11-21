Safety concerns at construction site

Construction of The Point Fortin Highway extension has had more than a fair deal of controversy. Today, I am forced to add another concern following my experience on the construction being done at the southern end of Mosquito Creek.
Beyond the cremation site there are concrete barriers to separate the two lanes.
At the end of that area at Oropouche Junction, there is the making of an accident-producing operation occasioned by a complete lack of signage and extremely poor lighting. Travelling there on Friday last at about 7 p.m.
I was lost at a certain point whether to continue straight on or turn left.
The lack of direction saw me in the wrong lane and dependant on another motorist to show me the correct route.
That was not all as less than 50 metres ahead I was again unable to detect a desired U-turn, as the semi- darkness and no kind of signage rendered it dangerous to find the way.
The relevant authorities must move post-haste to enforce the required standards especially in the interest of safety.
Road safety cannot be compromised and every effort must be made continuously to ensure and enforce due adherence on the part of contractors.
Traffic Management is expected to act promptly.
