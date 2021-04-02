Safety tips for hikers

Easter is upon us and there will be many hikes.

I remember my hike to Paria Waterfall in the ’70s. No backpacks, energy drinks or proper attire were used. Myself and Lal drank a bottle of rum and smoked a pack of cigarettes before arrival on site.

My dad’s overnight bag’s strap burst as we started to walk. My mother reminded me of the consequences and repercussions of returning home without her refun­dable glass soft-drink bottles.

We divided the food and got separated. One man had roti, one channa, one chicken. No one ate anything.

The leather shoes worn burned feet. I had to carry some­one who caught cramp on my back for the majority of the hike. One guy nearly drowned in the waterfall. We are great friends to this day.

Here are the lessons we learned:

• hike in groups

• create an itinerary and share with a few outside the group

• agree on an emergency plan

• prepare for weather changes

• pack essentials—a customised first-aid kit, compass, rain coat, matches, repair kit, extra food, water, emergency shelter and sleeping bag

• use proper hiking boots and socks

• protect yourself from the sun

• carry extra water

• stay on the trail

• go for a small trail hike before embarking on a major one

• be extra careful on the second half of the hike

• always be ready to turn back

• visit the area’s police station before commencing the hike. Log all participants and emergency contacts

• enjoy the hike

• be safe out there.

My safety and your safety are our responsibility. At the end of the day, not only did we conquer the Paria trail but we conquered ourselves.

Av Rampersad

Princes Town

