Safety tips to keep females safe

For the women of Trinidad and Tobago—personal safety tips:
• Dress for purpose —heels may look nice and make you taller but they will hinder you in the event you need to remove yourself quickly on foot.
• Women should be free to dress as they would like. In reality however, pretty and stylish clothes may attract the wrong type of attention.
• Be wary of individuals that appear to be paying too much attention to your routines and personal habits. The taxi driver that “sees” you in the supermarket or other places unassociated with the taxi stand etc is paying attention that is too close.
• Do not operate in the public space blindly. Attending to your phone and messages etc. That means you will not be in a position to observe your surroundings and identify danger before it becomes manifest. We all know women in our lives that it would be a mistake for any man to attack! They walk and talk with confidence and strength and are very tuned in to what is happening around them. They are also skilled at reading non-verbal communication or “body language” and can “see’’ the movements of troublemakers.
• Offenders and in particular sexual offenders are also very skilled at reading a potential victim’s “body language”, and will use this to target those they see as vulnerable. Present a view to the watching world that you are in control and acutely aware of what is happening in your space.
• In the event you are in an uncomfortable situation and feeling threatened (in the back of the taxi etc.) you must act. The window of opportunity is very small and to delay action may be very costly. Wait until you are near to a place of safety call a relative/friend and keep them on the phone whilst you tell the driver to stop the car immediately. Do not wait when you feel uncomfortable/unsafe. Failure to act could cost you. There is no harm or consequence to acting upon a false alarm….The alarm you felt was real and that is all that matters.
• Always advise someone close to you where you are and how long you expect to be; do not change your plans without first informing someone.
• When travelling use your phone to take a picture of the driver and vehicle (including registration) and forward same to someone close to you who is monitoring your safe arrival. Do not be fearful of allowing the driver to see you complete this action. Safe drivers will not be bothered by this.
• Be cognisant of your routines and whether these are easily identified, change your routines occasionally.
• Avoid as far as is practicable travelling alone and for long distances at night.
• If you are a driver learn to practice safe driving techniques—time your approach to traffic lights to green in order to avoid stationary positions at intersections.
• Keep doors locked at all times, check the inside of your vehicle before entering and check as well the immediate vicinity of the vehicle, offenders will often mark victims and await their return to their vehicles.
• Park away from areas that provide hiding places such as drains etc. And always with room forward and in such a way that you may drive away unhindered if required.
• Be aware that many crimes occur short distances away from the victim’s homes. That is often where people become relaxed as they can “see” the safety of their home. You are not safe until you hear the door lock behind you.
• Seek help immediately if you feel threatened or have become suspicious regarding persons or circumstances. Go to the nearest location where there are people and/or activity shops bars etc.
• Always report any incidence of crime or attempted crime to the police.
Jeremy jones
via e-mail