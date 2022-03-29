Saluting Dr Farrell, most outstanding ‘validating elite’

I write to express my greatest commendation to the goodly doctor for his article, entitled “QRC 1, CIC 0”, which appeared in the Sunday Express of March 20.
His analysis, while highlighting scholastic achievement, its merits and limitations, also discussed achievements in other disciplines, namely music festivals, sports and culture, allowing for the position taken by many with respect to equity, finance issues as contributory factors for declines in performance. However, he pointed to competition and rivalry as key ingredients for continued excellent performance.
Not only do I identify with his bemoaning of the fall from grace of these iconic schools, but I also endorse the position presented that at the end of the day “it all comes down to leadership”.
I am particularly pleased that Dr Farrell has chosen to devote his time and intellect to this issue, only whispered about in intellectual circles, and to challenge the position adopted by the late Lloyd Best that the “validating elites” are loath to carry out their leadership roles by guiding the society on issues of national concerns.
It is this leadership role that I wish to focus on, in particular with regard to the current crime situation. The view has been expressed that all organisms—nations, human beings and societies—go through a process on the way to development. This process generally includes, firstly, a tumultuous and often violent relationship; secondly, a settling-down period; and finally, an agreement by all concerned to the adoption of a more civilised and accommodating status quo.
The history of the Jewish nation—its captivity, Egyptian slavery, wilderness experience; European and American Wild West experience before its present-day settling-down even with its current racial challenges—stands as testimony to this view. Even the newly industrialised Asian counties had instituted draconian laws in their early transformative years.
In T&T, our development has been checked by adherence to the democratic process as enunciated by the developed world. We have also been impacted by income bonanzas and revenue austerity from high and low oil price shocks. These national income swings have been followed by periods of high crime rates and subsequent sequential crime plans, in an effort to deal with criminal activity.
There are many who espouse the first-round approach, namely fighting fire with fire—greater use of force, resumption of hangings, swifter justice, etc. Others espouse the softer, more humane approach of reaching out to the disadvantaged and marginalised, in an attempt to bring them into the fold and increase national productivity.
The questions I would like answered are: at what stage are we in this country’s development, and therefore what should be our approach to crime alleviation? Secondly, who should champion this process?
Is this not where leadership comes in? Notwithstanding some creditable plans announced by the Government, could the goodly doctor or other “validating elite” provide answers and recommendations that would prod our authorities to take greater responsibility for this unacceptable crime situation?
D Thomas
Port of Spain