Saluting women’s achievements in T&T

The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago extends warmest greetings to our women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. We salute them for their continued commitment to patriotism, dedication to highest ideals, exem­plary conduct, and all in the face of serious difficulties.

The country has tried to remove barriers to a certain extent, but we are still a long way off.

We should note the roles of our women as President, now and next, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other important appointments in almost every aspect of national endeavour, inclusive of many NGOs (non-governmental organisations), and even increasingly seen in the boardrooms underta­king endeavours.

The nation will be well served as we continue to remove hurdles and barriers to women’s development, especially due to pre­judice based on gender. It is often said, “The best man for the job is a woman!”

Their aspiration to development cannot be stifled by injustice. This may be an appropri­ate time for us to examine our roles as citizens—man, woman, youth—as we do form a part of society and need to contribute to our national aspirations and share in our achievements.

We of the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago thank our women for their contributions and salute them for their resolve, even in the face of hardships. As we observe this special day, may we try to inculcate respect for our women, and likewise beseech them to engage in conduct becoming and expected of them.

The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago

