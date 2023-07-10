The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) extends our deepest condolences to The University of the West Indies (The UWI) and the family of Professor Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo, on his passing. NJAC is very much saddened by this loss which we consider to be a great loss to Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean.
Prof Samaroo was an iconic figure in the world of academia who made a very significant contribution to the historical, social and political landscape of Trinidad and Tobago and the region. He will be remembered most vividly by NJAC and the people for his priceless contribution to the Trinidad and Tobago Black Power Revolution of 1970.
Prof Samaroo was one of three lecturers from The UWI who challenged the status quo at that time. Along with the leaders of NJAC, they took the lectures from within the confined walls of the university to the street corners of the most depressed communities, in an effort to educate and enlighten the brothers and sisters who were liming on the blocks. This had a profound impact on various communities and made an invaluable contribution to the Revolution.
It is quite significant therefore, that amongst his last efforts that were made in this realm, was being a member of a panel of presenters at the 50th anniversary conference of the Trinidad and Tobago Black Power Revolution of 1970, which was held on April 20 and 21, 2023, at the Daaga Auditorium, The UWI.
NJAC calls on the government of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as The University of the West Indies to pay fitting tribute to Prof Brinsley Samaroo, a national icon. At the same time, let us all be comforted in the fact that he has left a legacy and a body of work that can serve to further enlighten and enrich the lives of generations to come.