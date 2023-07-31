I can’t help but comment on the photos of Carnival costumes I’m seeing from recent band launchings.
Where’s the imagination and creativity? You can look at a cross-section of photos from five or six bands and not know the difference in terms of whose band it is and what the portrayal is (apart from the band Kinetic). Same framework and feathers and plumes. The only redeeming factor is the natural beauty of the female models. All in all, the costumes do not matter as long as the masqueraders enjoy playing mas and the bandleaders make money. That, after all, is the main objective.