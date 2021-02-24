In reference to yesterday’s Express front-page story: “Troubled waters”, I’m not sure whether reverse psychology is at play, but nonetheless, I’m impressed by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales’s brutal honesty in admitting what we all eminently know.
Then as I continue to read the article, I learned that WASA’s current chairman, Dr Lennox Sealy, has replaced Alan Poon King as CEO, and will now assume a dual role, CEO and chairman, and Poon King has retained his position as director of Customer Care.
This to my mind is a reshuffle of the same deck of cards destined to become another NHA-to-HDC scenario.
The message that the minister has sent us is: the problem does not lie with the personnel, but rather “in our culture of corruption”.
Firstly, you can’t keep replacing dead fishes in a polluted pond; the fishes will continue to die unless you drain the pond.
As far as I’m concerned, there was no draining of any pond. The culture of corruption still exists with no end in sight, and WASA, in spite of this “shake-up”, will continue to struggle to survive in the same polluted pond.
If we really desire serious change in this country, we must therefore look beyond WASA’s demise, which is merely a symptom of the dreadful infliction known as corruption.
The albatross that’s stifling us is our system of government, which pivots on an archaic constitution—one that limits transparency and public involvement in the country’s affairs. A system that favours the government in power.
The billion-dollar question remains: whey the money gone? Twenty-three billion dollars over a ten-year period is a heck of a lot of money. With that kind of money, all of us—dog and cat included—could be “drowning” in fresh, clean water all year round. And to add salt to the water, WASA is drowning in a ten-billion-dollar debt.
This dire situation requires an urgent investigation, but “whey the money gone” may very well implicate a number of politicians. And, so, we will never know and as a consequence, the cesspit will continue to overflow and the government will continue to do what it has been doing for decades.
WASA is not the only fish floating on the top of the polluted pond. T&TEC and TSTT are floating alongside WASA, and who knows what else.
The Government can complain all it wants and point fingers in all directions, but one thing it will never do is to place “independent” officials in these companies for obvious reasons.
The underlying factor will always be that whatever decisions the government makes have to ensure victory at the polls.
Without a societal and political “revolution”, nothing will change in this country. As far as I know, it’s business as usual, and partisan politics still rules.