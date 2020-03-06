The Sunday Express ought to be congratulated for its editorial of March 1, headlined “Depraved attack on an innocent”. Nothing more needs to be added even by readers of conscience, except to say that the likes of Barrington “Skippy” Thomas should never be allowed to advance their revolting political agendas on our airwaves, agendas so grossly disrespectful and intrinsically demeaning, regardless of which party they represent. And may I add that in many countries today, both civil and uncivilised, the likes of this individual would be facing more drastic sanctions for his callousness.
While free speech must be treasured, it does not come bereft of responsibilities and consequences. Whether he was punished because of pressure brought on by management or his bosses were persuaded by their conscience, his forced departure is indeed welcome in all quarters, never mind his pathetically twisted explanation of “flirting” that came only when he was publicly admonished.
A very salient factor which stubbornly lingers and cannot be discounted is that since Dr Keith Rowley launched his 2015 election campaign some people have been used to perpetuate the most disgraceful, disrespectful and dishonest attacks against him, not limited to merely defeating a rival, but with an indisputable agenda to force public disrepute onto his character just so that another party could win an election at all costs.
How can we forget the vulgar and shameless onslaught under the cover of Parliament to unjustly cast Dr Rowley in a negative light?
That disdainful act, followed by a political party’s applause and desk-pounding, was described as the vilest perversion of our Parliament’s history.
And how about the campaign launched to implicate Dr Rowley in some kind of ethnic cleansing, again to cause hysteria, hatred and racial division?
The strong public backlash and refuted denials from past senior employees were evidently too much for the accuser. He and the Tobago MP seem to have withered away, congruent with the notion that he who tries to shine dims his own light.
The Prime Minister ought to be congratulated for the very dignified manner in which he handled such a shocking travesty so offensively propagated by Mr Thomas, and as always, with a deafening silence from his political associates.
Trevor Hosten
via e-mail