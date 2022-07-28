Sando A&E made me feel like a proud taxpayer

Please allow me to express my experience at the San Fernando A&E.
I decided to visit my local health centre, where I was referred to the A&E for further investigation. I delayed because of the past poor experience I’ve received there.
However, on July 26, I decided to go to a friend who works at the hospital, who told me to visit between the hours of 5.40 a.m. and 6 a.m. since that’s when they change shift and service is the best.
I packed my breakfast and lunch, and headed to the hospital. I was called inside, where I was greeted by a doctor who called me by name and asked—what can we do for you today?
I showed him the letter from my health centre, then he showed me to a seat, explaining that the clinic was full so it might be a while. However, after approximately ten minutes, I was taken to the filter room.
There were at least five doctors. My attending doctor was Dr C Ramcharan.
I left the hospital at 6 p.m., but in that time the tests done were: kidney and liver function, X-ray, blood analysis, CTC scan and cholesterol.
During this time, she kept updating me on what test we were still waiting on, and on the delay in having the X-ray done.
I spent over 12 hours at the hospital, but I left stress-free. I met a lot of people, left feeling comfortable about my overall health and a proud taxpayer.
Dr C Ramcharan and team, take a bow. I was impressed.
And did I mention the system is now paper-free, no more walking around with those big X-ray images under your arm.
At least something has improved.
B Drakes
Marabella