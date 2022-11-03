Sankar’s selfless service

I want to commend councillor Samuel Sankar for the electoral district of Kelly Village/Warrenville for his selfless acts of service.
The UNC is characterised by rancour, ribaldry and truculence. They always push for a divide, under the guise of care and commitment, for the citizens of this nation.
It is painstaking when decisions to safeguard our people are viewed as a tool for emotional blackmail. How long must we look on? Therefore, it is truly honourable to value integrity, upon ascending into political office.
Thank you, councillor Sankar, for being forthright and “putting the people first”. You are truly remarkable and made the right choice.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain