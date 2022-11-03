I want to commend councillor Samuel Sankar for the electoral district of Kelly Village/Warrenville for his selfless acts of service.

The UNC is characterised by rancour, ribaldry and truculence. They always push for a divide, under the guise of care and commitment, for the citizens of this nation.

It is painstaking when decisions to safeguard our people are viewed as a tool for emotional blackmail. How long must we look on? Therefore, it is truly honourable to value integrity, upon ascending into political office.

Thank you, councillor Sankar, for being forthright and “putting the people first”. You are truly remarkable and made the right choice.

Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago’s Carnival: the good, the bad and the ugly

The following is strictly subjective, based on my observations from when I arrived on the island on October 26, and anecdotes from various persons ranging from those intimately involved in some aspect of the Carnival, to the man in the street.

It is not an in-depth analysis, but more of a back-of-the-envelope assessment. An in-depth analysis will be done when I receive sufficient empirical information.

Sankar’s selfless service

I want to commend councillor Samuel Sankar for the electoral district of Kelly Village/Warrenville for his selfless acts of service.

The UNC is characterised by rancour, ribaldry and truculence. They always push for a divide, under the guise of care and commitment, for the citizens of this nation.

Incompetent contractors...bad roads

The US Army Corp of Engineers built the North Coast Road over 70 years ago. Only recently it was affected by a landslip, which was quickly restored.

The San Fernando-to-Point Fortin highway is being constructed. Recently a portion of the highway on the San Fernando Creek collapsed. To this day, it has not been repaired. Why are we given execrable works? Anybody can make a perspicacious deduction that our local contractors are lagging behind in expertise.