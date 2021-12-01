When will it end? From the onset of this pandemic, psuedo academics, scribes and politicians have been attempting to force their way into the annals of Covid history.
There is no doubt the Caribbean will find its place in the history of Covid-19, mainly because of its world-acclaimed shrewd management skills at the onset, in the face of First World “vaccine apartheid”.
They went to court with all sorts of frivolous and vexatious matters, knowing full well it would fail, but at least it is well recorded for posterity and history.
It is an established fact that history is written not on hearsay, but on certified information such as court records, challenges, arrests, etc.
This organised politically motivated savannah “grandstanding”, no pun intended, was just a charade to attempt to influence the outcome in Tobago.
They mean their names must go down in history. Failure.