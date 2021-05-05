Save the Usine pond

The pond at Usine/Ste Madeleine that was dug since the 1800s to provide cooling water for the sugar factory is now fully covered with water lilies.

In addition to it being quite unsightly, it also poses a risk to motorists during the rainy season.

Every year, the pond overflows, flooding the roadway beyond its banks. Since the closure of the sugar factory, the pond has had numerous uses, including being a recreation area for many.

The Fire Service tests its equipment by the pond, and also uses the pond water as an emergency supply. Road-building contractors also use water from the pond to wet the road to control dust. Religious activities, like shaving, take place at the pond. People fish in the pond. Villagers picnic by the pond.

This is by no means an exhaustive list. The reasons for removing the lilies and saving the pond are worthwhile. In addition, the lilies can be used to fertilise the agricultural plot next to the pond.

C Paul

Ste Madeleine

