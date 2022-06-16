Once again we cry out for your help.

Help to save yourselves from death and destruction

When the rainy season begins.

Help to preserve the water cycle

Help to preserve the animals that live among us

Help to conserve the food chains

Help to save and preserve nature’s beauty.

Yes, we are your forest,

We are your hills

We are your trees

We are your mountains!

Yes, we are your flora and fauna.

Why do you burn us year after year?

Why do you disrespect us?

Do you not know our importance to your life?

It seems not!

You continue to slash and burn,

Burning our arms, legs

And finally our entire body to cinders.

You are not heeding our cries.

So you will suffer once again this year.

We are the voices in the wilderness

Crying out to you to change your ways;

But you are not heeding our cries,

So the floods will come once more

And it will be death and destruction,

And many of you will complain,

Because of the disaster that will unfold.

But why complain, it is not our fault;

It is because of your callousness and greed

As you continue to scare and inflict wounds upon us

Not heeding our cries

To stop and think that by destroying us

You are creating your inevitable destruction.

Yes, when will you learn

And change you wicked ways?

Until you do

It will be floods and more floods,

Mud, debris and water

As destruction awaits you;

Destruction you are creating yourselves!

Ulric Persad

