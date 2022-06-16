Once again we cry out for your help.
Help to save yourselves from death and destruction
When the rainy season begins.
Help to preserve the water cycle
Help to preserve the animals that live among us
Help to conserve the food chains
Help to save and preserve nature’s beauty.
Yes, we are your forest,
We are your hills
We are your trees
We are your mountains!
Yes, we are your flora and fauna.
Why do you burn us year after year?
Why do you disrespect us?
Do you not know our importance to your life?
It seems not!
You continue to slash and burn,
Burning our arms, legs
And finally our entire body to cinders.
You are not heeding our cries.
So you will suffer once again this year.
We are the voices in the wilderness
Crying out to you to change your ways;
But you are not heeding our cries,
So the floods will come once more
And it will be death and destruction,
And many of you will complain,
Because of the disaster that will unfold.
But why complain, it is not our fault;
It is because of your callousness and greed
As you continue to scare and inflict wounds upon us
Not heeding our cries
To stop and think that by destroying us
You are creating your inevitable destruction.
Yes, when will you learn
And change you wicked ways?
Until you do
It will be floods and more floods,
Mud, debris and water
As destruction awaits you;
Destruction you are creating yourselves!
Ulric Persad