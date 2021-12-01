The Prime Minister is pleading with us to get vaccinated, and in his most recent address to the nation he said the health system could collapse soon if actions were not taken.
If the health system collapsed, we would certainly be one among many countries that failed to mitigate the deaths from Covid-19; today our numbers are about 72,000 infected and 2,177 deaths since we have been battling to control it.
But whatever the PM is doing is not producing significant results, and since time is running out, he should now take the aggressive approach and consider mandatory requirements for all Government employees and use the people’s tax money as a paid incentive to induce the public.
All police officers, all defence force officers, all Immigration officers, all Customs officers, all nurses and doctors who are employed in Government hospitals and the employees of any other Government institutions—that is a huge section to start with. I believe our country is in imminent danger, and soon we will see the toll of Covid deaths overwhelming us.
Currently we see the morgues filling, infections on the rise, and hospitals are trying to cope with lack of beds, PPE and ventilators, which could contribute to the stats. On the other hand, the Prime Minister can mandate that those who refuse to get the vaccination produce a PCR test before entering the workplace, weekly, at their expense, or face suspension like in New York City. Some drastic measure is necessary before all fall down.
It has been rumoured that nurses are fleeing the hospitals, there is a shortage of beds, ventilators are in short supply, and experienced nurses are in short supply. And if this is true, then we are doomed to see any significant recovery soon.
I believe the PM has to become more aggressive and demonstrate that saving lives is more important than Carnival or Christmas, which has the potential to be a super spreader through public gatherings. There is no time for old talk. Mandatory demands are necessary because we had 18 months of due diligence. Why waste time when time is of the essence?