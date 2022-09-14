I saw recently a WhatsApp video in which it was indicated that the Lower House of the Jamaican Parliament had recently passed legislation in respect of a new Firearms Act which is on its way to the Jamaican Senate. In that act, anyone found guilty of possessing an illegal firearm will face a mandatory sentence at least 15 years’ hard labour.
I think we should adopt a similar policy in T&T, at the very least.
Both Jamaica and T&T have a very serious problem with gun-related crimes, albeit other Caribbean countries are also witnessing an upsurge in such crimes. I would, however, go much further than what the Jamaican Parliament would soon pass into law.
The intention of importing and possessing an illegal firearm is to murder people (ie, cause the loss of someone’s life). Murder attracts a mandatory death sentence, and so too must importation and possession of an illegal firearm.
Officials who are complicit in such activities should also receive the death sentence.
We should suitably amend the law so that the State can carry out the sentence by lethal injection, given the number of persons who I anticipate would be convicted of this crime, initially. Lethal injection is more efficient than hanging, and possibly more humane.
The Government ought to hire Mr Ramesh Maharaj as a consultant/adviser on how this matter can be effectively dealt with, given his success when he was attorney general.
The Government should also ensure the trials and executions take place within a reasonably period of time, possible three years, if not less.
In this regard, there must be expedited hearings of such matters at the level of the law courts, including night courts. Retired local judges and retired judges from other countries of the Commonwealth of Nations should be hired to ensure these matters are dealt with expeditiously.
All such matters should be handled by judges only—not by magistrates, and not by a juries. Individual judges of the Court of Appeal should, like High Court judges, be rostered to hear such matters—not on appeal, but at first instance. Appeals should be made directly to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.
Virtual hearings and other measures should be implemented to reduce costs, so that the accused does not have to incur expenditure in excess of what it would normally have cost if such an appeal were handled by the Court of Appeal.
The law should be suitably amended to allow for these measures to be implemented. Given the devastating impact gun crimes are having on law-abiding citizens of T&T, I do not feel that the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council will have any objection to these measures. However, the Government should seek the advice of Mr Ramesh Maharaj, and/or other legal luminaries in the UK, in respect of how these measures can be successfully implemented.
Various spokespersons of the TTPS have, for some time now, indicated they know who the gang leaders/gang members are, and where they are located.
I presume the TTPS also knows who the allegedly corrupt Customs officials and law enforcement officers are, and the importers of illegal weapons, since it has been said the majority of such imports come through the legal ports of entry.
The TTPS and the T&T Defence Force should closely monitor the activities of these recalcitrant citizens over a short period of time, following which the prime minister should be informed to take the necessary steps to have a state of emergency declared, thereby granting the relevant authorities a much wider ambit regarding their powers to search premises, and to apprehend and prosecute such reprobates.
It would be best if this activity is postponed until the proposed legislation is passed, in order that they may face the death penalty for their crimes.
This is not about being blood-thirsty. It is about saving the lives of law-abiding citizens. A radical approach is required. There is no other option. Traditional methods do not work, and this is well-known to the perpetrators of gun crimes. They are laughing at us.
As bad as things are, they can get much worse. Jamaica knows that. We have to act now, otherwise we will congratulate ourselves if the annual murder toll is approximately 350. How pathetic!
We need to break the back of this menace. Accordingly, a very radical approach is required. Our law-abiding citizens deserve no less. We are living in jail. This twilight-zone existence must come to an end.