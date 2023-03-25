Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, during a news conference last week, said that before moving into the official PM’s re­sidence, he was told by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Special Branch that security adjustments had to be made for entry to the residence, in case of a sniper stationed at the Hilton wanted to take aim at him or his family on entry.

One would think that in a similar manner, before signing any multi­million-dollar lease agreement for the Direc­tor of Public Prose­cutions’ (DPP) office, that a site survey would have been done instead of wasting taxpayers’ dollars, as appears to be the norm.

In any other corpo­rate environment, someone would lose their job for this.

J Deering

Maraval

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Answers required for accountability

Answers required for accountability

Persons in public life frequently exercise power without accountability. As president Paula-Mae Weekes was recently demitting office, we were reminded of the fate of the merit list for the appointment of a commissioner of police that was prepared by the Police Service Commission but which was, in August 2021, diverted from reaching the Parliament.

Please read, Excellency

Please read, Excellency

Once in a while, when the nation’s ruling elites are summoned to put on display their airs and wears, we at the lower rungs of the social ladder get opportunities to view how those who consider themselves the upper castes parade like peafowls in the finest garments their TT$ can buy. Fortunately for us lesser mortals, television cameras are just about everywhere, especially when ceremonies, rituals and oftentimes plain bad manners come under close scrutiny of the ordinary citizens who look on with expressions of disgust at these pseudo-elites.

Will Modi derail India?

Will Modi derail India?

Over his almost nine years as India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has ensured the continued growth and modernisation of the nation’s economy, now the world’s fifth largest behind the US, China, Japan and Germany, and moving to third position by 2030 with GDP of US$8.4 trillion. This year, the economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent—fastest in the world.

Pristine Christine

Pristine Christine

LAST Monday, Christine Carla Kangaloo was inaugurated as the seventh President of the Republic. I did not support her candidacy to the highest office in the land, but was buoyed by the advice my friend Arnold Rampersad gave me some years ago about one of other political leaders: “Selwyn, she is now our Pre­sident. We must wish her the best, work with her, and pray that she acts in the interest of our country.”

Children learn from our example

Discipline taught at an early age is the best demonstration of love a parent or any adult caregiver can give to the children in their care.

Children need to feel safe and nurtured at home and in any environment daily, and to know what is expected of them. If there were no rules to follow, our world would be in a worse mess than it is today.

To oppose or not to oppose?

“Let none presume to wear an undeserved dignity”, our Opposition Leader quoted from Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice as to her reason for not attending the inauguration ceremony of President Christine Kangaloo. The quote, however, continues, “O, that estates, degrees and offices were not derived corruptly, and that clear honour were purchased by the merit of the wearer.” The question begs: what is the relevance of this quote with regard to the dignity/appointment of our President?