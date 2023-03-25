Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, during a news conference last week, said that before moving into the official PM’s residence, he was told by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Special Branch that security adjustments had to be made for entry to the residence, in case of a sniper stationed at the Hilton wanted to take aim at him or his family on entry.
One would think that in a similar manner, before signing any multimillion-dollar lease agreement for the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) office, that a site survey would have been done instead of wasting taxpayers’ dollars, as appears to be the norm.
In any other corporate environment, someone would lose their job for this.
J Deering
Maraval