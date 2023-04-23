Saving the day the PNM way

Hooray, the procurement legislation is proclaimed. What perfect timing; typical PNM playbook. Create a problem, run it right down, say what the problems are that they created, drag it on, let the pressure build and save the day, the PNM way.

So only now, amid a crime purge, the procurement legislation is proclaimed. It’s a distraction to hide their failures in all areas of governance.

Why now?

Moonilal Lalchan’s time is up, and he’s not getting another stint because he’s not a PNM party card holder.

The PNM president is installed, Her Excellency is charging up to announce a PNM procurement regulator, so happy days for Lynette Joseph and the balisier crew.

This proclamation makes it worse because this isn’t going to stop corruption, it’s going to protect the PNM and the rest of the “Cosa Nostra”.

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

