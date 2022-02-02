My condolences go out to the Cudjoe family and all those closely connected to them.
While words are too few to bring that deep sense of comfort in your time of grief, I pray that the grace of God will fill the heart of all family members. May he grant you the strength and peace in this hour.
I would like you to know that you are not alone in this. There are thousands all across Trinidad and Tobago who are saddened by the death of Keithisha Cudjoe.
What have we become over the years? This once loving and peaceful nation is now plagued by the most heinous and brutal crimes. Life to some is of no value or consequence where a person can kill someone in the most despicable manner and show no remorse.
Recently, I heard of a person, right here in T&T, who was shot, I believe, 25 times, so deep is the hate towards another human being. Where are we going as a nation with this destructive and ungodly behaviour? Those perpetrators, the criminal element residing among us, have no fear for the law or the consequences of their actions.
We have lost too many innocent lives in T&T over the years—young women and men cut down violently, with their blood in the dust and their bodies dumped.
I do hope that there will be swift justice for all those who have been brutally murdered over the years. Let us not just offer words of comfort, but I call on all relevant authorities dealing with crime in T&T, it must be taken up to a new level, for it is clear that those who are bent on these types of crimes are not getting the message.
I believe the sentencing of someone found guilty should truly reflect the nature of the crime. Those in charge need to look at this afresh; could it be the reason why these heinous and brutal crimes persist is because justice is slow and they see a few years in prison as no big thing?
Let us all continue to pray for the family of Keithisha, not forgetting those who have suffered the same fate in the past.