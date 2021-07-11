Say a prayer for lockdown victims

It’s mind-boggling that letter writers would find the time to express amusement and sarcasm at the woes of food vendors, particularly doubles vendors.
Then again, happy birds s... their own nests. By that I mean, those not affected by the Covid-19 debacle, who enjoy three or more square meals a day and can belch heartily are the ones who write letters heaping scorn on those who have fallen victim to the restrictions.
Firstly, I don’t know what the UNC would have done or not done had they been in government. Perhaps they might have acted more draconically than Dr Rowley. After all, who told us the role of the opposition is not to make the government look good?
We all see the world differently depending on our ‘broughtupsy’. I grew up in a rural community where people scratched out a living—at times eating rice and butter and still had enough to share with a neighbour. So forgive me for my warped opinion. I will never, ever forget where I came from.
It breaks my heart to see people relegated to a life of destitution because the breadwinner, and in many instances, two breadwinners, lost their income due to government restrictions. And please, don’t tell me about the salary relief grant. By the time you qualify for that, crapaud done smoke yuh pipe. The goodly minister has seemingly engaged in a tedious exercise to separate the hungry from the greedy.
My grouse with Dr Rowley is simply this: while the conglomerates and big businesses have exponentially increased their food sales with scores of people working in their kitchens, poor itinerant vendors whose wares are prepared by family members are being accused of spreading the virus. Aren’t there laws in place for social distancing, mask-wearing etc? Why weren’t these poor ‘ketch-tail’ food vendors not allowed to ply their trade? Ironically, charitable groups and organisations, God bless their souls, are allowed to prepare food in a kitchen to distribute to those who could have done the same to help themselves.
I’m in a quandary to figure out Dr Rowley’s ‘plan’. After all, opening up the borders in a time when the virus is spreading at an alarming rate and with the vicious variant so close to us seems curious. Unlike Barbados, our economy is not dependent on tourism.
We are close to two years into the virus. Does the Government have a plan to manage the logistics of life and livelihood? Or are poor people destined to hell where the chance of contracting the virus and having to exist in limbo, not knowing how to feed their children, makes no difference.
So, those of you who know where your next meals are coming from, instead of pandering to politics, say a prayer for the victims of the lockdown. Many children are now school dropouts because their parents cannot afford online devices. On the other side of Covid 19, some people’s lives will not be worth a red cent.
Then again, those who live in glass houses harbour a notion that poor people are victims of their own devices.
RP Joseph
San Fernando