The National Heritage Trust of Trinidad and Tobago lists the Rio Claro Post Office as a site “worthy of notation and protection”.
A perusal of Legislative Council paper number 78 of 1931 reveals as follows: work on the building commenced in 1929, with the Southern Division of Public Works being the builder. Upon its completion, the cost of the building is listed as 774 pounds, three shillings and four pence.
Fast forward to the present, the building located at the heart of Rio Claro, has for whatever reason been abandoned by those in authority, leading to its occupation by “vagrants”.
Should the current untenable situation be allowed to continue, this significant structure, like many others will be lost to the people of what some may describe as a sleepy little town.
The failure to protect this building suggests that those charged with the responsibility for such protection have indeed fallen asleep.
In the recent past, the Old Fire Station, Old Court House, Old Warden’s Office and the Old Manzanilla Post Office were demolished by the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.
Citizens for Conservation stated that, “Built between 1898 and 1909, these buildings were the founding buildings of the town of Sangre Grande”.
Actions such as these point to a malaise in this place which leads to this penchant for destroying things of historical significance.
Some time ago, The Weighbridge, commonly called the Scale House which was in a state of disrepair, was refurbished by the Rio Claro Mayaro Regional Corporation.
Following completion of the commendable effort, residents had cause to raise their voices when it was revealed that plans were afoot to allow a member of the business community to open a coffee shop in that historic building.
To my mind that was an insensitive decision and further proof of the scant regard for the history of Rio Claro.
The Weighbridge and Old Post Office, located in close proximity to each other on the main thoroughfare in Rio Claro, can be put to much better use.
Perhaps a visitor centre can be located at the Old Post Office, where the rich history of the little town can be preserved for future reference.
Those who raised their voices leading to the scrapping of the coffee shop idea need to find their voices once more.