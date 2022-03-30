Hats off to Dr Terrence Farrell for saying what needed to be said: successful schools are built by successful leaders.
And no, not political leaders who claim spending billions of dollars each year is “investing” in education—yet all they have to show for it is a report on 16 secondary schools that are considered high-risk.
It’s about time the national conversation on education moves away from the nonsense narrative that some pupils are more successful than others simply because they attend a “prestige” school.
Physical buildings alone cannot account for success. Nor can it ever be suggested that the “best” teachers are automatically assigned to high-performing schools. What are even the criteria to determine the “best” teachers?
The Ministry of Education must have a great deal of foresight—and a desire to conspire against itself—to not only recognise these teachers, but deliberately sabotage the image of government schools by sending them to “prestige” schools instead.
If “prestige” schools were given better teachers and more resources, St Mary’s College would have actually received a scholarship this year.
Successful schools do not appear out of thin air. They are built from the ground up through hard work and determination—much like anything or anyone else that is successful. Naparima College, Hillview College, St Augustine Girls’ High School and Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College did not begin as “prestige” schools. At one point, government schools outperformed them. But that is no longer the case.
The rise of these schools can be attributed to its leadership. Naparima Girls’ became a powerhouse in the 1960s under principal Beulah Meghu. Hillview College was, for many years, considered a marginalised rural school until Stephen Seepersad became principal in the 1970s.
Teachers, too, play an instrumental role. Lenore Mahase, the renowned pianist, devised the first music syllabus for St Augustine Girls’ in the 1950s, which was later used by the Ministry of Education as a blueprint.
When renovations were taking place at Lakshmi Girls’ in the late 1990s, classes were being held under trees. Just imagine the uproar that would cause in today’s climate of education where TTUTA has the power to hold pupils at ransom for the slightest inconvenience teachers face.
Despite history proving Dr Farrell right, the intelligentsia would like everyone to believe he is somehow wrong. What exactly are his detractors bringing to the discussion other than pious rhetoric?
“Critical thinking skills”, “ethical behaviour” and “social skills” are all nice-sounding words. Whether or not teaching these “subjects” will translate into scholarships—or any sort of real-world success—is another matter altogether. Do the schools that produce scholarship winners place emphasis on these mushy topics?
We don’t need trendy academic buzzwords to transform schools; we just need competent teachers. Standardised tests offer what non-academic mush cannot: a method to evaluate pupil performance and teacher competency. We can assess pupils on basic arithmetic and English—and we can hold teachers accountable for their performance.
Measuring social skills isn’t as simple as measuring two tablespoons of sugar. We don’t need teachers to play dress-up psychologists; we just need them to effectively teach what they say they’re qualified to teach.
St Mary’s College does not need any of this. It certainly does not need its past pupils rushing to defend the honour and glory of their alma mater by making excuses for its deteriorated status. It’s amazing how the very thing that once made St Mary’s College the prestigious institution it was is now seemingly working against it. We should no longer judge schools by the number of scholarships they earn all because St Mary’s College did not get any. Boohoo!
The Ministry of Education has reported on instances of teacher absenteeism over the past two years. How did teacher absenteeism at CIC compare with that of Hillview or Naparima College? This is the data we need to have a complete conversation. But it is precisely this data that the intelligentsia avoids because the facts often fly in the face of their dogmas.
Of course, we can’t put all the blame on teachers and principals. Parents and pupils certainly have their parts to play. But, why would any serious parent want to send their child to St Mary’s College over Hillview College? Waxing poetic about “holistic development” isn’t going to change their minds.
Whether or not St Mary’s College can redeem itself next year remains to be seen. But with Carnival 2023 promising a full spectrum of events, the talk of the town will most likely be that St Mary’s College had one of the best fetes.