School violence a reflection of society

It is another sad day in Trinidad and Tobago. With great dismay I looked at the videos of the incident in one of our schools.
This is not the first of this nature where the nation viewed our children fighting one another. With modern-day technology, this is now out there for all to view.
Our first response is to be angry with the children or blame the school, but I put this thought to all who have the responsibility of training our nation’s children.
It is said if a child is trained, when they are old enough they won’t depart from it.
Yes, I do understand at times there will be those who will not respond to training, but if we the adults do what is right in spending time training our children, what we are seeing amongst them I am sure would not be so prevalent. Our present-day society does have a part to play in the behaviour we are seeing amongst our youth.
Our society has become a violent one over the years. It is all around us. This violent spirit can manifest itself in different ways. At times, I am afraid to even bounce someone in error, or look at another person while in a public space, fearing they may take it the wrong way and react negatively.
We seem to be walking on eggshells in the public. This is where we are in sweet T&T. Some of our children have taken on the very same attitude, playing it out in the classroom.
We the adults, parents do have an important role to play if we are going to see a change in our children’s conduct when they are in the public. I encourage us (adults and parents)—let us not to leave the training of our children to the educator. That is our responsibility.
Those teachers, etc, should be strengthening that which was put in them by us, when they enter those learning establishments. We cannot take what we are seeing in some of our schools lightly. It can spread, if not dealt with.
Remember, these are the ones who will, in the future, populate our society. Let us do it together for a better T&T for all.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan