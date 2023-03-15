Uproar over school violence has surfaced once more in one of our schools, with young ladies beating up on each other and the TTPS having to be called.
As is well known, this type of behaviour is normal at some of our schools, where weapons do enter the picture at times. Are these our future generations and the type of behaviour we can expect going forward? I do hope not.
If children can beat up on each other in school at that age, the writing is on the wall where they are headed if they do not turn things around.
The ball is in your court, parents. The responsibility lies with us to train our children; it begins at home. If our children are going to be good citizens, it starts with us taking charge, leading, and sending them in the right direction.
What is needed in T&T is good parenting; it begins there. Children learn from what they see and hear; it is up to us as adults and parents to set a proper example for them to follow.
Do you spend time with your children, speak to them, love them, coach them, show interest in their dreams, and ensure they are properly taken care of? All these things assist them in having a good foundation.
Let us save our children and, in doing so, save T&T.