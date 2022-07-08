In the United Kingdom, the quality of everyday life does not change if a political party leader demits office. The planes, trains and buses still leave exactly on time.

Boris Johnson’s resignation from office is a serious but fixable blip.

There will always be a sufficient number of credible party persons waiting in the wings of both Conservatives and indeed Labour to run the country.

Not like here in T&T, where there are only 1.4 million citizens fighting over 41 constituencies.

Out there in foreign, it has taken several hundred years for political parties to become that well-organised for millions more citizens.

Political party life in T&T is completely different.

Here in T&T disgruntled factions within a political party can derail plausibility of the image to govern.

Here in T&T the very believability of a political party depends on the mood swings and strategy of key players.

Where else but in T&T can an Opposition party remove itself from Parliament when its members do not wish to hear members of the ruling government speak? Like small children playing games if you are not my friend?

This is the key difference between the explanation regarding what is democratic behaviour in the Third World as opposed to what happens in the First World.

The T&T viewing and listening public remain unamused, but the United National Congress apparently believes in the efficacy of scoring cheap political points.

It is my respectful view that each time the Chamber is cleared, several votes are lost. How many times now? How many votes lost down the political drain? What does the term “self-harming” mean?

The sitting-on-the-fence voters will decide, in general election 2025, exactly how cheap or how expensive is the cost of this image-ruinous tactic to our elected sitting Opposition.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Silence on T&T’s 60th independence

Silence on T&T’s 60th independence

With less than two months to go, there is not even a peep from anywhere in officialdom regarding plans to commemo­rate the milestone event of the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Contrast this with the year-long observations in Jamaica leading up to a grand celebration of this same anniversary. Theirs is on August 6, just three weeks before ours.

Restoring PetroCaribe

Restoring PetroCaribe

Venezuela is hoping to resuscitate its PetroCaribe programme.

Against a background of surging global oil prices, the country’s gradual economic recovery, political change in Latin America, and a carefully crafted dialogue with the US, Russia, China and Iran, Caracas is seeking to reposition itself as a swing energy state.

Acid, heat, and burning desires

Acid, heat, and burning desires

Bird peppers turned up everywhere. You didn’t have to plant them; they took root wherever they were dropped off by their bird friends. Small and innocuous looking, they were hot, none of the warning signs like scotch bonnets, whose succulent exteriors were a fire alarm.

Opposition rhetoric baffling

The UNC Youth Arm’s press release, which states, “UNC Youth Arm is fed up with this PNM Rowley-led government...”, vehemently casts aspersions on our young people and this Government by way of pillorying and hectoring.

They launched into a tirade of sordid details and countless untruths deemed impertinent and inscrutable.

Education failure: good going, PNM

I am not surprised the prime minister was not surprised by the low scores of the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam. It seems that the pass rate was well below a decent 50 per cent in every subject, and so it may be advanced that one can expect failure as the new normal.

Caricom single visa makes sense

Caricom single visa makes sense

The logic of Ed Bartlett’s proposal for a single visa for tourists entering Caribbean Community (Caricom) states is unimpeachable. In fact, it would require only the reverse engineering of an arrangement that has already worked, but which, as tends to be our way in the Caribbean, was allowed to lapse.