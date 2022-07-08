In the United Kingdom, the quality of everyday life does not change if a political party leader demits office. The planes, trains and buses still leave exactly on time.
Boris Johnson’s resignation from office is a serious but fixable blip.
There will always be a sufficient number of credible party persons waiting in the wings of both Conservatives and indeed Labour to run the country.
Not like here in T&T, where there are only 1.4 million citizens fighting over 41 constituencies.
Out there in foreign, it has taken several hundred years for political parties to become that well-organised for millions more citizens.
Political party life in T&T is completely different.
Here in T&T disgruntled factions within a political party can derail plausibility of the image to govern.
Here in T&T the very believability of a political party depends on the mood swings and strategy of key players.
Where else but in T&T can an Opposition party remove itself from Parliament when its members do not wish to hear members of the ruling government speak? Like small children playing games if you are not my friend?
This is the key difference between the explanation regarding what is democratic behaviour in the Third World as opposed to what happens in the First World.
The T&T viewing and listening public remain unamused, but the United National Congress apparently believes in the efficacy of scoring cheap political points.
It is my respectful view that each time the Chamber is cleared, several votes are lost. How many times now? How many votes lost down the political drain? What does the term “self-harming” mean?
The sitting-on-the-fence voters will decide, in general election 2025, exactly how cheap or how expensive is the cost of this image-ruinous tactic to our elected sitting Opposition.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin