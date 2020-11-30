It is heartening to see that the response of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) in respect of sex education in primary schools has stimulated some editorial response and feedback. I sincerely thank the Editorial (Express, November 28) for carrying and engaging in this discussion.
For the purpose of clarification of the salient points in this narrative, I wish to state the following:
Firstly, I hardly think my concern was premature in response to ‘an enquiry by the ministry’. The issue with the ‘enquiry’ was precisely that it formed part of the consultation process which was aimed at different sectors in the society—parents, teachers, students and public. The specific enquiry concerning the sex education part of the HFLE was directed at parents and/or educators.
The issue was not put to the denominational boards to elicit feedback from them. I simply made the point that these boards have a position on this matter already, which is guided by their relevant religious tenets and must not be ignored. The enquiry should have also been directed at them for specific input, given their vast stakeholding in schools across Trinidad and Tobago.
I have said before (and shared same with the media) that it is a feature of good administration and enhanced decision making that all relevant information be obtained. For better decision making, all relevant information must be garnered. In the interest of procedural fairness, such information-gathering by way of public consultation must ensure certain prerequisites, such as allowing adequate time for consultation and facilitating all interested groups in the society in the consultations.
Secondly, I believe it is erroneous to suggest, ‘a single proposition in the questionnaire letter seeks to elicit views on what the ministry says is an attempt to provide secondary school pupils with knowledge and skills to help them navigate what is determined to be “sexuality and sexual health issues” (emphasis mine)‘. Herein lies the crucial distinction. The SDMS’ position was against an elaborate sex education in primary schools. In fact, we suggested that it is better placed at the secondary level than at the primary level, simply because the range of discussions around these issues can be simply overwhelming for the primary school students.
Thirdly, we did not suggest that there be no sex education geared towards the primary-school-aged children. We suggested that at this age, such education be started in the homes and in accordance with the religious beliefs with which the child is being raised.
Fourthly, regarding the point about “a search for wholesome perspectives on this touchy issue” I did ask whether the religious views of the SDMS and other religious boards will be brought to bear in the perspectives being presented in these classes, as this will be the only way it is truly wholesome.
Finally, I agree that there is a need for a ‘reasoned, responsible and rational’ approach for addressing sexual issues in education. It is precisely why we suggested that such curriculum be left for the secondary school, given the slight edge on maturity of students at this level of education.
Guidance will be needed on exactly what topics and issues should form part of the sex ed curriculum, given the wide-ranging, often liberal, international trends that may not sit easy with parents in Trinidad and Tobago.
I am happy to see that the discussion continues and I look forward to more productive dialogue on the issue.