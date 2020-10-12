Congrats to all who endured the long road to Secondary Entrance Examinations (SEA) 2020. In my book you are all winners.
Is the problem the exam or the individual writing the SEA? The SEA is the most important exam you will ever write, make no mistake about it. It charts and determines your future.
A pupil cannot be intelligent and yet his marks are not reflective of this. The powers that be think this exam is relevant to all candidates and this is the exam you must excel in.
It is most unfortunate some parents think otherwise.
We all need to accept the results and shoulder the responsibility. The race of life is not for the swift but those who endureth till the end.
We cannot all be doctors, lawyers, engineers and authors. Not everyone will get their first choice at SEA.
Why is the SEA important? It instils discipline. It gives one the ability to stay focused under pressure.
Qualifications one needs in life are only acquired through exams.
Exams teach us time management. Exams improve learning. SEA exams have an important role in the process of learning and in the whole educational institution.
The SEA is beneficial to the school with regards to assessing where facilities and particular classes need more focus or resources.
Who is responsible for pupil failure, parent, pupil or teacher?
SEA pupils, test yourself, you know more than you think you do.
When a pupil cries on seeing the SEA exam it is an insult. When a teacher cries on seeing the answers it is an achievement.