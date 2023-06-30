SEA pupils, hang in there

To our Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) pupils—as you await your results, do not forget this is only one hurdle and there are others to follow, for you are about to enter another stage in your quest for knowledge through the education system. This will take even more energy, sacrifice and determination.
The fact that you have taken the SEA speaks volumes about your desire to succeed in life and fulfil your potential; therefore, you have taken another step up the education ladder. Do not slack your riding; you must continue in the same positive vein if you are going to be successful.
You are winners, and do not forget this—whether or not you pass for your first choice. Do not allow the SEA exam to define you; you still have a lot ahead of you. It was only one stage in your future.
To those who may be a bit disappointed at this junction, see yourself in a long-distance race, but the fact that it is that type of race gives you the opportunity to make up for lost ground. Go for it as a true winner, turn up the heat and say, Yes, I can, yes, I will. I will not allow anything to prevent me from achieving my dreams and aspirations.
Whatever school you are going to attend, remember your attitude and the time dedicated to learning are what will bring you rewards. The power to be successful lies in your hands—get in there and work until you get the desired results. Remember winners do not quit. Your success is there for the taking.
To those dear parents—use words of a positive nature at all times. Speak life over your child, build their confidence and let them know how much you love them and are supporting them.
Amid those SEA pupils, there will come forth leaders, business owners, teachers, politicians, public servants, and the list goes on and on, to build a better Trinidad and Tobago. We, as parents, do have a vital role to play at this junction of their lives to show them the bright future ahead of them.
SEA pupils, a gentle reminder once more that the journey is still in progress. Be sure to finish the trip. Stay strong.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan