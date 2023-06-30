SEA pupils, hang in there

To our Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) pupils—as you await your results, do not forget this is only one hurdle and there are others to follow, for you are about to enter another stage in your quest for knowledge through the education system. This will take even more energy, sacrifice and determination.

The fact that you have taken the SEA speaks volumes about your desire to succeed in life and fulfil your potential; therefore, you have taken another step up the education ladder. Do not slack your riding; you must continue in the same positive vein if you are going to be successful.

You are winners, and do not forget this—whether or not you pass for your first choice. Do not allow the SEA exam to define you; you still have a lot ahead of you. It was only one stage in your future.

To those who may be a bit disappointed at this junction, see yourself in a long-distance race, but the fact that it is that type of race gives you the opportunity to make up for lost ground. Go for it as a true winner, turn up the heat and say, Yes, I can, yes, I will. I will not allow anything to prevent me from achieving my dreams and aspirations.

Whatever school you are ­going to attend, remember your attitude and the time dedicated to learning are what will bring you rewards. The power to be successful lies in your hands—get in there and work until you get the desired results. Remember winners do not quit. Your success is there for the taking.

To those dear parents—use words of a positive nature at all times. Speak life over your child, build their confidence and let them know how much you love them and are supporting them.

Amid those SEA pupils, there will come forth leaders, business owners, teachers, politicians, public servants, and the list goes on and on, to build a better Trinidad and Tobago. We, as parents, do have a vital role to play at this junction of their lives to show them the bright future ahead of them.

SEA pupils, a gentle reminder once more that the journey is still in progress. Be sure to finish the trip. Stay strong.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

Caring for our innocents

What has been achieved thus far towards providing standardised care and education for the country’s ­innocents is not to be sneezed at. It is a task indeed to modify the bureaucracy of the Ministry of Education in such a way as to establish standards for the safe keeping of the thousands of children aged one through eight years who are placed in the care of others across communities, and then properly monitor compliance with those standards.

We should know our rights

The last time local government elections were held on December 2, 2019, there were 139 electoral districts. On August 14, there will be 141, to be contested by 373 candidates, barring any withdrawals. Only 34.7 per cent (374,878) of the electorate (1,079,976) cast their ballots on that occasion. It is not surprising, given the traditional lack of interest that surrounds this particular voting exercise. Nothing seems to have changed, with the public generally saying they don’t even know who are the councillors in their areas, according to television polling.

The rebuilding of T&T must start now

I am currently reading a book by Dennis J Mahabir that was published in 1971, but described Trinidad through the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.

In that book, titled The Cutlass Is Not For Killing, he described the struggle, made with a concerted effort, among Indians for unity—a unity that was challenged by “caste, religion, money, petty politics and selfish striving after dominance by ambitious individuals”.

...Pride yes, plaits no?

LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning. Being one of the most financially and socially thriving economies in the Caribbean, T&T is heavily influenced by the evolving social and cultural customs of both North America and Europe.

Trinity College should apologise

The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) calls on the administration of Trinity College to issue a public apology to the pupils and their parents who were denied participation in their school’s recent graduation ceremony because of their hairstyles which were considered to be inappropriate.

From all reports, the pupils who suffered this most shameful experience wore hairstyles that were neat and well-groomed. However, most if not all wore canerow or afro hairstyles.