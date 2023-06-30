SEA pupils, hang in there

I am currently reading a book by Dennis J Mahabir that was published in 1971, but described Trinidad through the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.

In that book, titled The Cutlass Is Not For Killing, he described the struggle, made with a concerted effort, among Indians for unity—a unity that was challenged by “caste, religion, money, petty politics and selfish striving after dominance by ambitious individuals”.