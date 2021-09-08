The Secondary
Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam results have been released. There are many teary eyes around.
Here is how we will deal with it:
• do not panic
• do not write off the exam
• talk to other people
• think about your options
• value effort over outcome
• know it happens to everyone
• do not take it personally
• learn from it
• do not dwell on it
• have fun.
Not everybody will pass the SEA exam for their first choice.
To all the children who wrote the SEA exam—we love you still.
The exam of life has many papers. The exam of life is not for the swift but those who endureth till the end.