TO our SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) pupils, you are about to enter another aspect of your quest for knowledge through the education system.
The fact that you have sat the SEA speaks volumes of your wanting to succeed in life and fulfil your potential, therefore, you have taken another step up the education ladder. You are winners, and do not forget this, as a line in a popular song states, “The journey now start”, and you are well on your way. As true winners, you stood up to the test; this, to me, was a great accomplishment, showing the strength that is in you.
Permit me to share a word of encouragement with all our young winners now that the results are here. While it would be great if everyone got the school of their first choice, I believe by now, we are well aware that it is not so. However, that does not make any one of you any less, for this is not the end of your educational dream. It is only one step up the learning ladder which, if you choose, can have no end, that is how far learning can go.
Whatever school you are successful to attend, remember your attitude and the time dedicated to learning are what will bring you the rewards. The power to be successful lies in your hands; get in there and work until you get the desired results. Remember you are a winner, someone who never surrenders nor retreats. Success is written all over you.
To those dear parents, speak words of a positive nature at all times, speak life over your child, build their confidence, let them know how much you love them and are supporting them. This goes a long way with children.
Amid those SEA pupils there will come forth leaders, business owners, teachers, politicians, public servants, and the list goes on and on, to build a better Trinidad and Tobago. You as parents do have a vital role to play at this juncture of their lives, to show the bright future ahead of them.
SEA pupils, a gentle reminder once more that the journey is still in progress—be sure to finish the trip. Stay strong.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan