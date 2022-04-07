SEA results have nothing to do with intelligence

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) may not like what I have to say, but plain talking is not bad manners.

The schools with the best teachers getting the best results at the Secon­dary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination are the religious schools. These teachers appear better motiva­ted. Not necessarily better paid, either.

The religious schools are, in the main, dedicated to giving all-round teaching and control of their pupils. This letter is not about which race of children may possibly be brighter than the other, but SEA results will always be big news in the Hindu, Muslim and Christian schools.

The children of the Hindu schools do exceptionally well because that is what Sat Maharaj gave his life to achieving. Never, ever forget Sat. Many doctors and lawyers owe Sat Maharaj big time.

The Indo-Trinbagonians came here as indentured labour and got marked as just that—labour. With a dedicated approach to improving the image of Hindus in T&T, it is only the brave who dared go against Sat’s vision for excellence in the Maha Sabha schools.

Principals, parents and pupils had to behave and toe the line or else have to deal with the wrath of Sat.

Theoretically, winning at SEA is about cramming, cramming and some more of the same. All children are born equal. The luck of the draw is incentive and the school you enter. The first 200 children would have had only a few marks difference. All 200 should get gold medals.

All children are born equal, but the children from backgrounds where there are two parents usually do quite well in school. It has nothing to do with basic intelligence. It is all about extenuating personal circumstances.

So do not let some people fool themselves about superior intelligence, always a touchy subject in T&T. Good cramming is the name of the game.

The real testing of the education mettle is played out at university. You are on your own without parents breathing down your neck. Suddenly, not every teenager is all that bright.

And, as I said before, not all teachers are as dedicated as others. Some people go into teaching for the salaries and the long school holidays.

May all the SEA children enjoy their holidays. If TTUTA is vexed with me, tough.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

