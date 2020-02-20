In yesterday’s Express it was stated that Dr Lovell Francis was given a TT$5,474 per diem (per day) rate during his 2018 official/unofficial visit to Guadeloupe.
Now I understand why politicians will do almost anything to hold on to office.
The Karukera One Love issue is now enveloped in a big stink. The Government is back-pedalling and issuing denials, on all fronts.
In 2018 and 2019, Machel Montano was one of the headline performers in Guadeloupe and France, respectively. Is this one of the reasons why Dr Lovell Francis was so interested in its welfare?
The event was being promoted, for Trinidad and Tobago, since October 8, 2019, at Twitter.com/karukeraonelove. This means the promoters and someone in Government knew it was a certainty.
The smoke and mirrors being used to mask the fact that no one asked for permission to build a stage in the sea speaks to a level of deceit that is astounding.
We can be a truly backward country when we are ready.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope