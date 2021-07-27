I took note of Lopinot/Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales’ successful initiative to deliver street lighting to farmers in his constituency.

While this is paid for taxpayers, it is highly commendable to note that for once, money is not being squandered on Government “glam” projects like a walkover by the Hyatt or at the entrance to Port of Spain, which no one uses. Instead, scarce public resources are being used to augment the efforts of boosting agriculture and food production—the way forward for the nation in terms of food self-sufficiency.

I thank him for serving the people, coming from a constituency which is also in need of street lighting, road works and rehabilitation. (Hello, Mr Sinanan, when last did you see the condition of the Western Main Road?)

The proof of the importance of the initiative was evident in comments from the farmers’ representative, who commented that since installation of the lights, reports of praedial larceny were greatly reduced.

So, not only can the farmers spend more time on food production, and save money on transport as well as maintenance of vehicles from the poor roads imposed on us, the police can also more easily patrol their area.

Improved lighting is also headed for Tobago West, and if this improves the quality of life, then bravo! Citizens will feel safer, people can come and go as they please, thieves will think twice as someone will see them, and the police may have a better chance at apprehending them.

Of course, he would not want to admit it, and it would be politically useless to do so, but it was a major philosophy of the previous Partnership government to put major lighting works in savannahs, basketball courts, pavilions and public spaces and, to this day, people are benefiting.

So, without any political cap, dress or half-slip, I thank the esteemed brother Marvin—please keep up the good work.

Linda Capildeo

St James

Seeing the light

