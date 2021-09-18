As we continue Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, we highlight the importance of recognising how stressful Covid-19 has been for adolescents who have become particularly vulnerable during this pandemic as they face both internal and external social pressures.
Suicide has been documented as the fourth-leading cause of death for adolescents, and many reports suggest that suicidal ideation and self-harm behaviours have increased among this age group—not just in Trinidad and Tobago but globally.
As a society, we oftentimes fail to take proactive approaches to address mental health issues and respond only in times of crisis. Adolescents typically suffer in silence due to shame or fear of being misunderstood and judged by their peers and by adults.
Suicide awareness and education of the challenges that teenagers face will allow caregivers and parents to feel more comfortable reaching out for help, and equip those around them with the knowledge to recognise the warning signs.
While the pandemic has, in fact, increased particular stressors, adolescents have always faced suicidal risk factors, such as depression, mood disorders and anxiety; abusive home environments; bullying or cyber-bullying, conflict with sexual orientation and adverse childhood experiences. Those who come from a low socio-economic background are most vulnerable to these factors.
Within these circumstances, teenagers usually have a lower threshold for stress tolerance than adults, and are often unable to cope. Invalidating their emotional distress with sayings such as “you too young for this” or “you have no bills to pay or children to mind” may push them further into corners where they stop talking and withdraw from family activities and become isolated.
The shift to virtual schooling has introduced new risk factors for teens. The increase in exposure to smart devices and screens for online learning has been reported to increase stress and burnout levels.
The major factors contributing to burnout are overwhelming exhaustion, feelings of cynicism, and detachment. These feelings, coupled with the inability to socialise, attend social gatherings and interact with others, whilst still demanding the same academic output from schools and teachers, have enhanced separation anxiety, frustration and suicidal thoughts/behaviours during the pandemic.
Warning signs that are a cause for concern include a reduction in personal care (does not want to brush teeth, shower, etc), a sense of hopelessness, too much sleep or too little sleep, increased agitation and irritability when spoken to, sudden angry outbursts, constant worries or concern about school performance, feelings of sadness, with low interest in things they once enjoyed, and low self-esteem.
How can you help?
We first need to stop sensationalising suicide on media platforms. As a community (school or home), provide online mental health workshops to address and educate families on the various mental health issues and offer strategies to cope.
On a familial level, we can offer a listening ear or create safe spaces for teenagers to express themselves. This allows for expression, and increases the likelihood of help-seeking behaviours.
We must also not dismiss threats of suicide as attention-seeking behaviours from both children and adolescents.
Seek help immediately through services such as Childline: 800-4321; Lifeline: 800-5588; and TTAP: 717-8827.
Mental health should be everyone’s concern. Let’s be one another’s keepers and help our young teenagers who are struggling to cope during this pandemic.
Raymond Popplewell
clinical psychologist (TTAP)