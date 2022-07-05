Seeking the national interest

Martin Luther King once said “a riot is the language of the unheard”. Protesting has become the reaction to the inaction we face daily in this country. A deeper look reveals a country crying out for justice after decades of mismanagement, corruption and lack of genuine governance.

These protests are the obvious consequen­ces of the dubious actions we settle for as governance in this country, actions that are not aligned with the citi­zens’ concerns or everyday challenges, but rather those seen from an oppressive viewpoint that is detached from the cries and anger of the average man or woman on the street.