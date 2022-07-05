Seeking the national interest

“Never forget that turning a blind eye to oppression and watching from the sidelines is itself oppression,” according to Harun Yahya, a Turkish author.
It seems that supporters of the ruling People’s National Movement, the official Opposition, the businesses, the Judiciary, the Law Association, The University of the West Indies and the views of commentators are focusing on small issues rather than the big picture.
Which entity is focused on the welfare of Trinidad and Tobago? Granted that the ruling party has been elected to govern and that opposition to its policies is expected, whether rightly or wrongly, who really cares about arresting crime, resuscitating the economy, those who have lost their jobs, those who are educated but cannot find a job, and myriad promises made by both current and previous governments?
The Government allows the Opposition to have its say but not its way. The fact that a government is elected for five years under the Westminster system of governance, it should not use its parliamentary majority to suppress views that are opposed to its own. Most unfortunately, the ruling party’s views are seemingly supported by the majority of electors who voted for it, as well as other important entities that simply pay lip service to the Government’s shortcomings and failings.
This Government was elected on its promise, seven years ago, that it has the solution to crime and now it seems that it has “thrown its hands in the air” regarding solutions to curb it. Whilst the adage that “there is one law for the wealthy and another for the poor” seems very relevant to those who are charged with a crime and those who seemingly “escape the law”, the small man bears the brunt of the law.
Where are the voices of those who voted for members of parliament whose Government is in power? Do they agree with the policies and modus operandi of the Government? Except for a few areas on the East-West Corridor that are brave enough to protest, where are the others?
Is it only those who oppose the policies of the Government are affected by rising prices, are beset by lack of accountability, are subject to continuing job loss, are frustrated by the inability to gain employment, are seemingly buried under unending taxes, which the wealthy seem to evade, are lamenting the ubiquitous crime situation, which continues to accelerate, and quite sick of empty promises made by this Government?
The Government seems to have no ideas for uplifting Trinidad and Tobago except to blame the Opposition and its members! This ruling party has been in power for close to seven years, and yet it continues to blame the Opposition for its obvious failings. The businesses seem to blindly follow and support the ruling party, and have no real ideas of their own despite so many different facets of business organisations in Trinidad and Tobago.
Why the ill-thought proposition to increase the retirement age to 65 years? Would this not block upward movement of those who are at lower levels? Will productivity remain at the same level as at the existing retirement age or improve? If the need is to increase the coffers of the Board of Inland Revenue and National Insurance Scheme, it is suggested that those who have reached the existing retirement age be put into a separate pool that provides advice and consultancy services to the lower ranks. This will clear the reporting lines, allow upward movement and address a key issue of obtaining a job by those who have been educated and/or trained in specific disciplines.
Instead of seeking food security elsewhere, what is the Government, specifically the Ministry of Agriculture, doing regarding supporting local food production, which has been given lots of lip service over decades? There is so much talk about foreign exchange, but what is the Government, especially the Ministry of Trade and Industry, doing to encourage businesses that can earn foreign exchange?
Rather than belly-aching over the ills that face Trinbagonians, the Opposition must demonstrate true transformational leadership, which many have been advocating and behave like an alternative government, which can proffer actionable plans and ideas. Being afraid that their ideas will be adopted by the ruling party is puerile and totally ignores the plight of Trinbagonians.
Businesses must put forward definite plans for resuscitating the economy, rather than awaiting the Government to help them prosper. How many jobs have they created with the subsidies they get from the Government? The Government must refocus on Trinbagonians, and not give the impression that it is about big businesses and a certain ethnic group.
There is a symbiotic relationship among these entities. Which political party and/or entity will rise above narrow politics and seek the interests of Trinbagonians?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima